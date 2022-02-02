Two Bay-Area Community Credit Unions Announce Merger

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union announced today that they have merged with Redwood City-based My Credit Union, effective January 1, 2022. The 2,000 members of My Credit Union are joining San Francisco Federal Credit Union's 47,000 members, and My Credit Union's branch at 510 Veteran's Boulevard will be added to the current San Francisco Federal Credit Union's branch network.
Since being established in 1963, My Credit Union has served the community of San Mateo County and has assets totaling $37 million. "Our members overwhelmingly supported this merger with San Francisco Federal Credit Union because we share the same values and place the same strong emphasis on member service," says My Credit Union ‘s President Alex Casillas. "This merger provides our members with new products and benefits, and it increases their access to a wider branch network."
San Francisco Federal Credit Union, established in 1954, has $1.3 billion in assets and serves members in San Francisco and San Mateo County. "This merger allows us to further enhance the delivery of our services to our members in the greater San Mateo County area," says Jonathan Oliver, President & CEO of San Francisco Federal Credit Union
"I would also like to thank Glenn Christensen of the CEO Advisory Group who helped us solidify the merger."
About San Francisco Federal Credit Union
San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving its members since 1954 and is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. The credit union provides financial services to nearly 47,000 members and has assets of $1.3 billion. For more information, visit SanFranciscoFCU.com
For More Information:
Rob A. Seide
415-615-7012
Rob_Seide@SanFranciscoFCU.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa47a9bc-1986-42f8-ae91-81d4cd469e53
