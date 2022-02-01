SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. – RPID

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. ("Rapid Micro" or the "Company") RPID. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Rapid Micro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On January 9, 2022, Rapid Micro issued a press release announcing its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, along with commercial revenue outlook for 2022. Among other items, Rapid Micro reported that it currently expects total revenue between $22.8 million and $23.3 million for 2021, falling well short of consensus estimates.
On this news, Rapid Micro's stock price fell $1.94 per share, or 21.23%, to close at $7.20 per share on January 10, 2022.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com
CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980
