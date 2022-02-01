StoneX Group Inc. Announces Date for 2022 Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. SNEX today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter results after the market close on Monday, February 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company's 2022 fiscal first quarter results.
A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at https://www.stonex.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-844-466-4112 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-408-337-0136 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.
A replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com approximately two hours after the call has ended and will be available through February 15, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the replay passcode 1376494.
About StoneX Group Inc.
StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market SNEX, StoneX Group Inc. and its approximately 3,300 employees serve more than 52,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.
CONTACT: StoneX Group Inc.
Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Murphy
(212) 403 - 7296
kevin.murphy@stonex.com
SNEX-G
