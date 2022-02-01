Cenovus to hold Q4 conference call and webcast on February 8

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE CVE will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 8. The news release will provide consolidated fourth quarter and full-year operating and financial information.

The company's quarterly and 2021 financial statements will be available that day on Cenovus's website.

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET) To listen live: Dial 888-394-8218 (toll-free in North America) or 647-484-0475. Access the live audio webcast here.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

