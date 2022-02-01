Dave Appoints Michael Pope to Board of Directors

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. DAVE, today announced the appointment of Michael Pope to its Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2022. Mr. Pope will also serve as Chairperson of the Audit Committee.
Mr. Pope served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Shutterfly, Inc. from October 2015 until his retirement in November 2019. He has over 25 years of finance and technology experience having served as Chief Financial Officer at numerous technology companies, including Clean Power Finance, Inc., MarketTools Inc., Network General Corporation, DigitalThink, Inc. and Dionex Corporation. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chairman at both Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Dionex Corporation. Mr. Pope received his MBA from University of California, Berkeley and his B.A. from Stanford University.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
"We are excited to welcome Mike to Dave's board," said Jason Wilk, CEO of Dave. "He brings with him an extensive background leading and advising consumer technology companies, which will prove invaluable as we navigate the public markets and look to grow our business as a leading banking app."
About Dave
Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.
Contacts
Media
press@dave.com
Investors
DaveIR@icrinc.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.