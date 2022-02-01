FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on February 7, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. EMLDU (the "Company"), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark Tercek, as Vice-Chairman of the Board, and Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., as President and Chief Executive Officer, today announced that the holders of the Company's units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 24,869,342 units may elect to separately trade the Class A common shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on February 7, 2022. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "EMLDU" and the Class A common shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "EMLD" and "EMLDW", respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 15, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information: