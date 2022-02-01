Jamf to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 1, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf JAMF, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.
Jamf Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Call: (833) 519-1319 or (914) 800-3885
Live Webcast: https://ir.jamf.com
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Jamf's Investor Relations page, https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 8134528#.
About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world's largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.
Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com
Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com
