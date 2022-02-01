ñol

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

by Globe Newswire
February 1, 2022 4:15 PM | 91 min read
  • Pzena reports full year 2021 Diluted EPS of $1.00 and fourth quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of $0.24. 

  • Assets under management ends the fourth quarter at $52.5 billion.

  • 2021 full year revenue increases 44 percent to $199.3 million.

  • Board declares a year-end dividend of $0.53 per share.

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. PZN reported the following U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basic and diluted net income and earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per-share amounts):

 GAAP Basis
 For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
 2021  2020
 (unaudited)
Basic Net Income$4,821  $4,012 
Basic Earnings per Share$0.28  $0.24 
     
Diluted Net Income$20,087  $17,646 
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.24  $0.22 
     
 GAAP Basis
 For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2021  2020
 (unaudited)
Basic Net Income$18,679  $8,874 
Basic Earnings per Share$1.07  $0.52 
     
Diluted Net Income$83,661  $40,766 
Diluted Earnings per Share$1.00  $0.52 
        

GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $20.1 million and $0.24, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and $17.6 million and $0.22, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $83.7 million and $1.00, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and $40.8 million and $0.52, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

In evaluating the results of operations, management also reviews adjusted measures of earnings, which are adjusted to exclude accounting items that add a measure of non-operational complexity which obscures the underlying performance of the business. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, no adjustments were made to GAAP earnings. Management uses the as adjusted measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. It believes the as adjusted measures provide information to further analyze the Company's operations between periods and over time. Furthermore, management targets a cash dividend payout ratio at approximately 60% to 70% of our as adjusted diluted net income, subject to growth initiatives and other funding needs. Investors should consider the as adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net income for diluted earnings per share generally assumes all operating company membership units are converted into Company stock at the beginning of the reporting period, and the resulting change to Company net income associated with its increased interest in the operating company, is taxed at the Company's effective tax rate, exclusive of the adjustments noted above and other adjustments. When this conversion results in an increase in earnings per share or a decrease in loss per share, diluted net income and diluted earnings per share are assumed to be equal to basic net income and basic earnings per share for the reporting period.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)		              
($ billions)              
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Separately Managed Accounts              
Assets              
Beginning of Period$18.8  $20.0  $13.3  $17.3  $16.4 
Inflows 0.5   0.2   0.6   2.0   1.8 
Outflows (0.2)  (1.1)  (0.7)  (2.9)  (1.7)
Net Flows 0.3   (0.9)  (0.1)  (0.9)  0.1 
Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) 0.5   (0.1)  3.7   3.6   0.3 
Foreign Exchange1 (0.2)  (0.2)  0.4   (0.6)  0.5 
End of Period$19.4  $18.8  $17.3  $19.4  $17.3 
               
Sub-Advised Accounts              
Assets              
Beginning of Period Assets$29.3  $30.2  $18.0  $23.3  $22.4 
Inflows 1.2   1.3   1.0   7.1   5.0 
Outflows (1.1)  (1.7)  (1.2)  (5.0)  (4.6)
Net Flows 0.1   (0.4)  (0.2)  2.1   0.4 
Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) 1.2   (0.3)  5.2   5.6   0.2 
Foreign Exchange1 (0.1)  (0.2)  0.3   (0.5)  0.3 
End of Period$30.5  $29.3  $23.3  $30.5  $23.3 
               
Pzena Funds              
Assets              
Beginning of Period Assets$2.7  $2.9  $2.0  $2.7  $2.4 
Inflows 0.1   0.1   0.2   0.6   0.5 
Outflows (0.2)  (0.2)  (0.2)  (1.0)  (0.5)
Net Flows (0.1)  (0.1)     (0.4)   
Market Appreciation/(Depreciation)       0.6   0.4   0.2 
Foreign Exchange1    (0.1)  0.1   (0.1)  0.1 
End of Period$2.6  $2.7  $2.7  $2.6  $2.7 
               
Total              
Assets              
Beginning of Period$50.8  $53.1  $33.3  $43.3  $41.2 
Inflows 1.8   1.6   1.8   9.7   7.3 
Outflows (1.5)  (3.0)  (2.1)  (8.9)  (6.8)
Net Flows 0.3   (1.4)  (0.3)  0.8   0.5 
Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) 1.7   (0.4)  9.5   9.6   0.7 
Foreign Exchange1 (0.3)  (0.5)  0.8   (1.2)  0.9 
End of Period$52.5  $50.8  $43.3  $52.5  $43.3 

Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.


Financial Discussion

Revenue (unaudited)        
($ thousands)        
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
 2021  2021  2020 
Separately Managed Accounts$25,753  $26,016  $20,834 
Sub-Advised Accounts 20,400   20,786   13,863 
Pzena Funds 4,811   4,820   5,164 
Total$50,964  $51,622  $39,861 
         
    For the Twelve Months Ended 
    December 31,  December 31, 
    2021  2020 
Separately Managed Accounts   $102,841  $74,725 
Sub-Advised Accounts    77,214   48,714 
Pzena Funds    19,279   15,180 
Total   $199,334  $138,619 
         

Revenue was approximately $51.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 1.3% from $51.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 27.9% from $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

There were $0.1 million of performance fees recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to less than $0.1 million of performance fees recognized during the third quarter of 2021, and $1.1 million of performance fees recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Average assets under management for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $51.5 billion, decreasing 1.7% from $52.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021, and increasing 36.6% from $37.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects market appreciation and net inflows.

The weighted average fee rate was 0.396% for the fourth quarter of 2021, remaining relatively flat from 0.394% for the third quarter of 2021, and decreasing from 0.423% for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

The weighted average fee rate for separately managed accounts was 0.539% for the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing from 0.534% for the third quarter of 2021 and decreasing from 0.557% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the third quarter of 2021 primarily reflects a shift in assets to certain strategies that typically carry higher fee rates. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in assets due to market appreciation as the rates we earn in the majority of our fee schedules decline as the assets increase.

The weighted average fee rate for sub-advised accounts was 0.274% for the fourth quarter of 2021, 0.276% for the third quarter of 2021, and 0.272% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Certain accounts related to one retail client relationship have fulcrum fee arrangements. These fee arrangements require a reduction in the base fee or allow for a performance fee if the relevant investment strategy underperforms or outperforms, respectively, the agreed-upon benchmark over the contract's measurement period, which extends to three years.  During the fourth quarter of 2021, third quarter of 2021, and fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a $0.9 million, $1.0 million, and $1.0 million reduction in base fees, respectively, related to this client relationship. To the extent the three-year performance record of this account fluctuates relative to its relevant benchmark, the amount of base fees recognized may vary.

The weighted average fee rate for Pzena funds was 0.717% for the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing from 0.690% for the third quarter of 2021, and decreasing from 0.893% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the third quarter of 2021 primarily reflects performance fees recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in performance fees recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses were $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing from $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and from $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in compensation and benefits expense from the third quarter of 2021 is driven by an increase in compensation and in the market performance of strategies tied to the Company's deferred compensation obligations during the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses from the third quarter of 2021 primarily reflects an increase in professional fees and travel and entertainment expense. The increase in compensation and benefits expense from the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in employee headcount and compensation. The increase in general and administrative expenses from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in professional fees and travel and entertainment expense.

Operating Expenses (unaudited)        
($ thousands)        
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
 2021  2021  2020 
Compensation and Benefits Expense$19,981  $18,921  $17,961 
General and Administrative Expense 4,483   4,304   3,679 
Operating Expenses$24,464  $23,225  $21,640 
         
    For the Twelve Months Ended 
    December 31,  December 31, 
    2021  2020 
Compensation and Benefits Expense   $77,072  $68,487 
General and Administrative Expense    16,403   14,859 
Operating Expenses   $93,475  $83,346 

As of December 31, 2021, employee headcount was 140, increasing from 133 at September 30 2021, and from 121 at December 31, 2020. 

The operating margin was 52.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 55.0% for the third quarter of 2021, and 45.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other income/ (expense) was income of approximately $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Other income/ (expense) primarily reflects the fluctuations in the gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by the Company on its direct equity investments, the majority of which are held to satisfy obligations under its deferred compensation plan.  Other income/ (expense) also includes a portion of gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by external investors on their investments in investment partnerships that the Company consolidates, which are offset in net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Other Income/ (Expense) (unaudited)        
($ thousands)        
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
 2021  2021  2020 
Net Interest and Dividend Income$340  $386  $206 
Gains/ (Losses) and Other Investment Income 1,023   70   5,867 
Other Income/ (Expense) 594   (82)  59 
GAAP Other Income/ (Expense) 1,957   374   6,132 
Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 (323)  (250)  (240)
As Adjusted Other Income/ (Expense), Net of Outside Interests$1,634  $124  $5,892 
         
    For the Twelve Months Ended 
    December 31,  December 31, 
    2021  2020 
Net Interest and Dividend Income   $1,184  $778 
Gains/ (Losses) and Other Investment Income    6,562   (298)
Other Income/ (Expense)    670   72 
GAAP Other Income/ (Expense)    8,416   552 
Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1    (1,016)  (243)
As Adjusted Other Income/ (Expense), Net of Outside Interests   $7,400  $309 

1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the (income)/ loss of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 income tax expense reflects a $2.5 million expense associated with the reversal of uncertain tax position liabilities and interest related to unincorporated and other business tax expenses due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Details of the income tax expense are shown below: 

Income Tax Expense (unaudited)        
($ thousands)        
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
 2021  2021  2020 
Corporate Income Tax Expense$1,576  $1,618  $1,300 
Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense 1,213   (1,550)  707 
Income Tax Expense$2,789  $68  $2,007 
         
    For the Twelve Months Ended 
    December 31,  December 31, 
    2021  2020 
Corporate Income Tax Expense   $6,214  $3,429 
Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense    1,584   858 
Income Tax Expense   $7,798  $4,287 


Details of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests of the Company's operating company and consolidated subsidiaries are shown below:

GAAP Non-Controlling Interests (unaudited)        
($ thousands)        
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
 2021  2021  2020 
Operating Company Allocation$20,524  $23,385  $18,094 
Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 323   250   240 
GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests$20,847  $23,635  $18,334 
         
    For the Twelve Months Ended 
    December 31,  December 31, 
    2021  2020 
Operating Company Allocation   $86,782  $42,421 
Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1    1,016   243 
GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests   $87,798  $42,664 

1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the income/ (loss) of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors.

On January 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a year-end dividend of $0.53 per share of its Class A common stock.  The following dates apply to the dividend:

Record Date:  February 11, 2022

Payment Date:  February 25, 2022

During the last twelve months, inclusive of the dividend noted above, the Company declared total dividends of $0.62 per share of its Class A common stock.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Information

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. PZN will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, February 2, 2022.  The call will be open to the public.

Webcast Instructions: To gain access to the webcast, which will be "listen-only," go to the Events page in the Investor Relations area of the Company's website, www.pzena.com.

Teleconference Instructions: To gain access to the conference call via telephone, U.S. callers should dial 844-200-6205; Canada and other international callers should dial 929-526-1599.  All callers will need to use access code 431940 to join the call.   

Replay: The conference call will be available for replay through February 16, 2022, on the web using the information given above.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base. More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current views, expectations, or forecasts of future events and performance, and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "ongoing," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by a forward-looking statement are those described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021 and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. These risk factors include a pandemic or health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on financial institutions, the global economic or capital markets as well as Pzena's products, clients, vendors and employees, and Pzena's results of operations, the full extent of which may be unknown. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this release.

The Company is not under any obligation and does not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

Contact: Jessica Doran, 212-355-1600 or doran@pzena.com.

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)

 As of 
 December 31,  December 31, 
 2021  2020 
 (unaudited)    
ASSETS     
Cash and Cash Equivalents$81,133  $65,534 
Restricted Cash 1,056   1,050 
Due from Broker 55   87 
Advisory Fees Receivable 41,127   36,524 
Investments 95,506   34,104 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 5,836   5,603 
Right-of-use Assets 10,014   11,578 
Deferred Tax Asset 25,886   29,831 
Property and Equipment, Net of Accumulated     
Depreciation of $7,086 and $5,980, respectively 3,687   4,376 
TOTAL ASSETS$264,300  $188,687 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
Liabilities:     
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses$44,167  $36,317 
Due to Broker    56 
Securities Sold Short 237   714 
Liability to Selling and Converting Shareholders 24,679   25,701 
Lease Liabilities 10,323   11,905 
Deferred Compensation Liability 6,840   5,039 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 86,246   79,732 
      
Equity:     
Total Pzena Investment Management, Inc.'s Equity 42,588   31,106 
Non-Controlling Interests 135,466   77,849 
TOTAL EQUITY 178,054   108,955 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$264,300  $188,687 


PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per-share amounts)

 For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31,  December 31, 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
REVENUE$50,964  $39,861  $199,334  $138,619 
            
EXPENSES           
Compensation and Benefits Expense 19,981   17,961   77,072   68,487 
General and Administrative Expense 4,483   3,679   16,403   14,859 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 24,464   21,640   93,475   83,346 
Operating Income 26,500   18,221   105,859   55,273 
            
Other Income/ (Loss) 1,957   6,132   8,416   552 
            
Income Before Taxes 28,457   24,353   114,275   55,825 
            
Income Tax Expense 2,789   2,007   7,798   4,287 
Consolidated Net Income 25,668   22,346   106,477   51,538 
            
Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 20,847   18,334   87,798   42,664 
            
Net Income Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc.$4,821  $4,012  $18,679  $8,874 
            
Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Common Stockholders:           
            
Net Income for Basic Earnings per Share$4,821  $4,012  $18,679  $8,874 
Basic Earnings per Share$0.28  $0.24  $1.07  $0.52 
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 17,462,695   16,898,940   17,414,694   17,208,174 
            
Net Income for Diluted Earnings per Share$20,087  $17,646  $83,661  $40,766 
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.24  $0.22  $1.00  $0.52 
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 83,964,145   79,326,835   84,007,638   79,143,710 


PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22cb805a-e56e-47c3-b150-04c74dcec885


