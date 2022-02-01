AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. APPF today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.



In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's fourth quarter and year ended 2021 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call, please dial +1 844-200-6205 (in the U.S.) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and use passcode 419445.

Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available until Thursday, March 3, 2022 by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (in the U.S.) or +1 929-458-6194 (international) and using passcode 090322.

To access the webcast during the live call, participants may access https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/414042236 . An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio's Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com .

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. APPF is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com .

Investor Contact:

Lori Barker

(805) 364-6093

ir@appfolio.com