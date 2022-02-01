AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. APPF today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.
In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's fourth quarter and year ended 2021 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call, please dial +1 844-200-6205 (in the U.S.) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and use passcode 419445.
Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available until Thursday, March 3, 2022 by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (in the U.S.) or +1 929-458-6194 (international) and using passcode 090322.
To access the webcast during the live call, participants may access https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/414042236. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio's Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.
About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc. APPF is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.
Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
(805) 364-6093
ir@appfolio.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.