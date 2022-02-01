Dominion Lending Centres Receives Final Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. DLCG ("DLC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and list its class "A" common shares (the "Shares") on the TSX.
The Shares will commence trading on the TSX under their existing ticker symbol "DLCG" at the market open on February 3, 2022. Accordingly, February 2, 2022 will be the last day of trading of the Corporation's Shares on the TSXV. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.
About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
The DLC Group is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group's extensive network includes ~7,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.
Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:
|James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca
|Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca
|Amar Leekha
Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets
403-455-6671
aleekha@dlcg.ca
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.