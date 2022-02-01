DoubleDown Interactive Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, February 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive DDI ("DoubleDown" or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 8 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
DoubleDown Interactive management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-705-0418
International number: 1-929-517-9007
Conference ID: 9683396
The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact DoubleDown's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.
A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 9683396
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.
Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group
1-949-574-3860
DDI@gatewayir.com
