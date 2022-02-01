Aware Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. AWRE, a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions, and services, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial Results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the conference call by emailing AWRE@gatewayir.com.

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware

Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE ) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics .

