Seer to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer Inc. SEER, a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Monday, February 28, 2022. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer's website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the event.
About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer's Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.
Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio
Media Contact
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio
