Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

by Globe Newswire
February 1, 2022 4:05 PM | 30 min read

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation KTCC, a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended January 1, 2022.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic reported total revenue of $134.5 million, up 5% from $128.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 related to customer one-time reimbursements for tooling, equipment and other expenses increased approximately $10 million when compared to the previous year. For the first six months of fiscal year 2022, total revenue was $267.2 million, compared to $251.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

During second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the global supply chain, pandemic and transportation issues continued to disrupt production, including intermittent parts supply, factory downtime and overtime expenses. In addition, the Company had a seasonal closure for two weeks at the end of December, and revenue attributed to customer reimbursements did not contribute to its gross margin. Legal costs related specifically to the SEC's review of last year's whistleblower complaint totaled approximately $0.7 million during the quarter. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company's gross margin was 7.3% and operating margin was 1.2%, compared to a gross margin of 8.3% and an operating margin of 2.1% in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, net income was $0.6 million or $0.05 per share, compared to $1.6 million or $0.14 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2021. For the first six months of fiscal year 2022, net income was $1.4 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $3.3 million or $0.30 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

"We're pleased with the successful ramp of new programs and our expanding customer base in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, despite the continued headwinds from the global supply chain and COVID-19 challenges," said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we continued to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America, with a significant increase in production across our US-based facilities."

"During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, we won new programs involving industrial robots, lighting control, disinfection, food production and energy management systems. We also announced a significant new program win with one of the world's leading power equipment companies, for which we expect to begin manufacturing in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and, once fully ramped, could contribute approximately $80 million in annual revenue."

"While we expect one of our largest customers to reduce demand in coming periods, those reductions will be more than offset by ramps from new customers. Nevertheless, the global supply chain and COVID-19 crises continue to present uncertainty and multiple business challenges, including industry-wide electronic component shortages, workforce disruptions and higher labor costs, which will adversely impact results."

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $130 million to $140 million, and earnings in the range of $0.05 to $0.10 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter. Despite growing customer demand and backlog, we expect that the ongoing disruptions from the global supply chain and COVID-19 issues will continue to significantly limit production and adversely impact operating efficiencies.

Conference Call

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under "Investor Relations" or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-323-794-2588 (Access Code: 5130422). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 5130422).

About Key Tronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, could, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue, earnings, legal and internal review expenses and further costs during fiscal 2022; expenses related to, and estimated recovery from, the COVID-19 health pandemic; demand from new and existing customers; and key components supply and other supply chain and transportation and logistics issues. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the internal investigation by the Audit Committee, including legal and internal review costs, the risk of legal proceedings or government investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation and related or unrelated matters; the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers' and customers' forecasts; development and success of customers' programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings.


KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 January 1, 2022 December 26, 2020 January 1, 2022 December 26, 2020
Net sales$134,456  $128,262 $267,218 $251,469
Cost of sales 124,648   117,640  247,272  230,832
Gross profit 9,808   10,622  19,946  20,637
Research, development and engineering expenses 2,498   2,392  4,947  4,637
Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,659   5,510  11,254  10,484
Total operating expenses 8,157   7,902  16,201  15,121
Operating income 1,651   2,720  3,745  5,516
Interest expense, net 1,095   848  2,087  1,529
Income before income taxes 556   1,872  1,658  3,987
Income tax provision (benefit) (31)  292  256  688
Net income$587  $1,580 $1,402 $3,299
Net income per share — Basic$0.05  $0.15 $0.13 $0.31
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762   10,760  10,762  10,760
Net income per share — Diluted$0.05  $0.14 $0.13 $0.30
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 11,057   11,385  11,055  11,040


KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  January 1, 2022 July 3, 2021
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $1,046  $3,473
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $330 and $275  123,413   110,324
Contract assets  25,968   24,781
Inventories, net  157,750   137,329
Other  35,374   23,345
Total current assets  343,551   299,252
Property, plant and equipment, net  29,004   35,735
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  19,068   15,745
Other assets:    
Deferred income tax asset  10,637   9,656
Other  8,247   1,458
Total other assets  18,884   11,114
Total assets $410,507  $361,846
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $131,842  $92,823
Accrued compensation and vacation  7,357   11,471
Current portion of debt, net  4,991   2,143
Other  22,938   20,268
Total current liabilities  167,128   126,705
Long-term liabilities:    
Term loans  6,817   7,906
Revolving loan  96,435   90,362
Operating lease liabilities  13,649   11,428
Other long-term obligations  3,843   1,740
Total long-term liabilities  120,744   111,436
Total liabilities  287,872   238,141
Shareholders' equity:    
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively  47,324   47,181
Retained earnings  75,854   74,452
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (543)  2,072
Total shareholders' equity  122,635   123,705
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $410,507  $361,846


     
CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman
  Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
  Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect
  (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

