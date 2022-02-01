Vodacom Group Partners with Amdocs to Create African Center of Excellence for Next-Generation Customer Experience in 5G Era

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs DOX, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has partnered with Vodacom Group (Vodacom), a leading African connectivity, digital and financial services company, to create an African Center of Excellence (COE).



The COE will enable Vodacom to deliver next-generation experiences to its customers in Tanzania, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by introducing a standardized, flexible configuration, monitoring and monetization of differentiated services while providing a unified IT architecture across the three countries.

The COE will be launched as soon as all operational and commercial details have been finalized. It will also enable Vodacom to achieve greater operational efficiencies by launching new products, services and tariffs more quickly, including bringing 5G services to its customers, by harnessing Amdocs' Openet charging solutions.

Dejan Kastelic, Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Vodacom, said: "Vodacom will continue to seek strategic partnerships as we evolve from a telco to a techco. This will allow us to realise our Tech 2025 strategy by investing in modern network technologies and digital IT systems to scale our products and services. Vodacom's partnership with Amdocs enables us to move to a cloud-native, standardized architecture and develop a single Center of Excellence in Africa which will in turn allow us to deliver a consistent, next-generation customer experience across our operations."

"We're delighted that Vodacom is leveraging Amdocs' Openet platforms to create next-generation experiences in Africa," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We're passionate about creating the best-connected experiences, and Vodacom's adoption of a unified, 5G-ready architecture means more rapidly bringing those experiences to life for customers in Tanzania, Mozambique and the DRC."

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom is a leading and purpose-led African connectivity, digital and financial services company. From our roots in South Africa, we have grown our business to include operations in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the DRC), Mozambique, Lesotho and Kenya. Our mobile networks cover a population of over 303 million people. Through Vodacom Business Africa (VBA), we offer business-managed services to enterprises in 48 countries. Vodacom is majority owned by Vodafone (60.5% holding), one of the world's largest communications companies by revenue. www.vodacom.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021.

