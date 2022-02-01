Amdocs Media's Vindicia and Vimeo Extend Long-Term Engagement

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vindicia, part of the Amdocs DOX Media Division and a leader in business-to-consumer digital services monetization, today announced an expansion of its long-standing engagement with Vimeo. As part of this agreement, Vimeo will continue to use Vindicia's services for subscription management and retention solutions.
With its platform, Vindicia provides the scalability and flexibility that Vimeo needs to help any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate, and communicate. Through its payment network in more than 150 countries and its cloud-based SaaS solution, Vindicia successfully processes over 200,000 transactions per month for Vimeo.
"With a deep understanding of our ongoing business needs, Vindicia continues to be a critical relationship for growth as we continue to evolve our platform," said Craig Wert, Senior Vice President, Finance, Vimeo.
"Platforms like Vimeo rely on scalable, secure, flexible systems to deliver their services around the world," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. "We're pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Vimeo, helping them to deliver seamless, innovative digital experiences for users."
