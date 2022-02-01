Amdocs Media's Vindicia and Vimeo Extend Long-Term Engagement

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vindicia, part of the Amdocs DOX Media Division and a leader in business-to-consumer digital services monetization, today announced an expansion of its long-standing engagement with Vimeo. As part of this agreement, Vimeo will continue to use Vindicia's services for subscription management and retention solutions.



With its platform, Vindicia provides the scalability and flexibility that Vimeo needs to help any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate, and communicate. Through its payment network in more than 150 countries and its cloud-based SaaS solution, Vindicia successfully processes over 200,000 transactions per month for Vimeo.

"With a deep understanding of our ongoing business needs, Vindicia continues to be a critical relationship for growth as we continue to evolve our platform," said Craig Wert, Senior Vice President, Finance, Vimeo.

"Platforms like Vimeo rely on scalable, secure, flexible systems to deliver their services around the world," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. "We're pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Vimeo, helping them to deliver seamless, innovative digital experiences for users."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021.

