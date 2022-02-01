Tenable Agrees to Acquire Cymptom

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") TENB, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Cymptom, a leader in attack path management.



Headline breaches, be they advanced persistent threats, ransomware or common hacks, routinely exploit well known attack paths in enterprise networks. Identifying, understanding and disrupting these attack paths before attackers can exploit them is critical to reducing the probability of a breach. Cymptom enables organizations to continuously test and evaluate threats according to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the hacker's attack perspective, without the use of agents or running simulated attacks. Combining Tenable's market-leading coverage of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations with Cymptom's unique attack path analysis and prioritization capabilities will enable security teams to preemptively focus response ahead of and during attacks.

"Risk prioritization has become a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity. By correlating software vulnerabilities and misconfigurations with network and access data, Cymptom can immediately identify exploitable attack and breach pathways," said Nico Popp, chief product officer, Tenable. "Following closing of the deal, these compelling analytics will be integrated into Tenable.ep™, Tenable's Exposure Platform, and augment the prioritization, benchmarking, trending and other capabilities which are part of Lumin and available via Tenable.ep."

After closing, Cymptom's agentless platform will be integrated into Tenable's threat and vulnerability data to provide an always-on view of every attack path. Attack path analysis will bring additional context and prioritization capabilities to Tenable's platform, with a unified view of assets and vulnerabilities. Cymptom was founded in 2019 and is led by Israeli Defense Force veterans and white hat hackers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.



"Cymptom and Tenable share a common vision that modern vulnerability management combined with a deep and sophisticated understanding of attackers' perspectives is a powerful weapon in stopping breaches and reducing risk to the enterprise. Tenable helps its customers identify the flaws attackers will exploit to gain a foothold and elevate privileges. Cymptom's capabilities will augment Tenable's ability to predict the most likely paths, identify choke points and mitigate flaws before they can be exploited," said Itamar Mizrahi, CEO, Cymptom. "We are excited to accelerate our mission and eager to work with Tenable's global team."

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information related to Tenable, Cymptom and the potential acquisition that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the acquisition and product developments and other possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate Cymptom's operations; our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Cymptom's business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; our ability to consummate the transaction pursuant to the terms and in accordance with the timing described in this press release; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the inability to retain key employees; the negative effects of the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of our common stock or on our operating results; unknown liabilities; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base, our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

