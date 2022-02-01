XL Axiata Selects Amdocs for an End-to-End Media Solution to Provide Viewers with a One-Stop Entertainment Hub

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs DOX, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year agreement with XL Axiata, one of Indonesia's leading communications service providers. Under this agreement, Amdocs will provide an end-to-end media solution enabling XL Axiata to deliver new content and OTT offerings to its customers. Additionally, Amdocs will also provide full integration, testing, operational support and delivery services to XL Axiata.



With the SaaS-based Amdocs MarketONE platform and content services powered by Amdocs Vubiquity, XL Axiata will be able to offer its XL Home customers seamless access to international, local and regional content services. The end-to-end solution will also provide XL Axiata with the capabilities to provide its customers with flexible entertainment packages, redefining the onscreen experience.

"We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best-in-class digital experiences and latest top-quality content," said Yessie D Yosetya, Director & Chief Strategic Transformation Officer at XL Axiata. "The open and scalable solution from Amdocs will enable us to swiftly integrate new local, regional and global OTT partners into our digital services offering, providing our customers with exceptional value and a seamless entertainment experience."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs said: "We're pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with XL Axiata and be part of their digital transformation journey as they continue to innovate and provide their customers with highly differentiated entertainment options. Our media offering will allow them to further build customer loyalty and boost revenue by delivering a world-class entertainment experience."

