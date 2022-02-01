PacBio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio PACB announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.
The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences' website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.
Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 4:30pm ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/
Toll-free: 888.366.7247
International: 707.287.9330
Conference ID: 3580907
Replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com
About PacBio
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB is empowering life scientists with highly accurate sequencing platforms. The company's innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.
Contacts
Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
ir@pacb.com
Media:
Kathy Lynch
pr@pacb.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.