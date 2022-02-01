BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Nasdaq – DNAA), Arisz Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ARIZ), Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – AKIC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Nasdaq – DNAA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Social Capital I, a SPAC, will combine with Akili Interactive ("Akili"), a leading digital medicine company developing cognitive treatments through technology, and result in Akili becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Social Capital I shareholders will retain ownership of 23% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Social Capital I Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/social-capital-suvretta-holdings-corp-nasdaq-dnaa/.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ARIZ)

Under the terms of the agreement, Arisz, a SPAC, will combine with Finfront Holding Company ("BitFuFu"), a digital asset mining service and cloud-mining service provider, and result in BitFuFu becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Arisz shareholders will retain ownership of 4.4% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Arisz Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/arisz-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-ariz/.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – AKIC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sports Ventures, a SPAC, will combine with DNEG, a technology-enabled visual effects and animation company for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, and result in DNEG becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Sports Ventures shareholders will retain ownership of 14.9% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Sports Ventures Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sports-ventures-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-akic/.

