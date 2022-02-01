BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Nasdaq – DNAA), Arisz Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ARIZ), Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – AKIC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Nasdaq – DNAA)
Under the terms of the agreement, Social Capital I, a SPAC, will combine with Akili Interactive ("Akili"), a leading digital medicine company developing cognitive treatments through technology, and result in Akili becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Social Capital I shareholders will retain ownership of 23% of the combined company.
The investigation concerns whether the Social Capital I Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/social-capital-suvretta-holdings-corp-nasdaq-dnaa/.
Arisz Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ARIZ)
Under the terms of the agreement, Arisz, a SPAC, will combine with Finfront Holding Company ("BitFuFu"), a digital asset mining service and cloud-mining service provider, and result in BitFuFu becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Arisz shareholders will retain ownership of 4.4% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Arisz Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/arisz-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-ariz/.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – AKIC)
Under the terms of the agreement, Sports Ventures, a SPAC, will combine with DNEG, a technology-enabled visual effects and animation company for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, and result in DNEG becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Sports Ventures shareholders will retain ownership of 14.9% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Sports Ventures Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sports-ventures-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-akic/.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.