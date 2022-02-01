Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings on February 24, 2022

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM today announced it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 2, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Following the release, Sprouts' management will conduct a conference call at 3:00 pm MST (5:00 pm EST) to discuss the results for the quarter and full year.
A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
An audio replay will be available at approximately 5:00 PM MST (7:00 PM EST) on February 24, 2022 and will remain available for 72 hours. This can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 6589237.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 370 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Susannah Livingston
|media@sprouts.com
|(602) 682-1584
|susannahlivingston@sprouts.com
