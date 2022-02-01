SRC Receives Contract from UK Ministry of Defence for LCMR Support Services

Syracuse, NY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRC, Inc has been awarded a contract, initially valued at $8.79 million, from the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MOD), Artillery Systems Delivery Team for the provision of In-Service Support services for the AN/TPQ-49 Lightweight Counter-Mortar Radar (LCMR). The contract contains provisions for further support to be acquired up to $4.39 million.

Under this contract, SRC will provide technical knowledge, specialized testing, and equipment to support and maintain the MOD's existing radars.

"The AN/TPQ-49 is a battlefield-proven radar that helps protect warfighters," said Kevin Hair, President and CEO of SRC. "We're proud to partner with the UK MOD to provide the services and equipment for the sustainment of their radars."

The AN/TPQ-49 radar is software defined and can operate in multiple modes via software changes that tailor it for air surveillance or counterfire target acquisition missions.

About the AN/TPQ-49 Multi-Mission Radar

The AN/TPQ-49 multi-mission radar supports early warning weapon location for indirect fire, counterfire target acquisition (CTA) and air surveillance missions. The radar provides continuous 360-degree surveillance and 3-D target location using a non-rotating, electronically steered antenna. It's small footprint and lightweight design make the radar ideal for fixed site emplacement in hard to reach areas where typical radars are impractical.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve "impossible" problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across our family of companies, we apply bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC's commitment to the customer and the best solution – not the bottom line – has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,500 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

Mike Jewett SRC, Inc. 315-452-8657 media@srcinc.com