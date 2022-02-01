Donald Stebbins Appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Savage

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, is pleased to announce that Donald J. Stebbins has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022. Todd Savage, who has served in that role since 2017, was appointed the company's Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Stebbins joined the Savage board in 2020. He has served on a number of boards and as CEO of two publicly traded, global companies that manufacture and supply automotive parts, in addition to other leadership roles in the automotive industry and financial services sector.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

"I look forward to continue working with our board to support the company's leadership team in growing the business during this critical time for supply chains," said Donald J. Stebbins, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. "I thank Todd Savage for his dedication to the company, its Team Members, Customers and Communities over many years, and I'm appreciative that he'll continue providing support and leadership as Vice-Chairman."

"Don's experience is a great fit for Savage as we look forward," said Todd Savage, Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the board. "His strong leadership and governance experience across multiple industries will be of great value as we work together to help shape the company's future, building on our first 75 years and the Vision and Legacy of our founders."

Mr. Stebbins also currently serves on the boards of Snap-on Tools SNA and Kaiser Aluminum KALU, and is Chairman of the Board for the Detroit Country Day School. He has experience serving on four other boards, including Superior Industries, Visteon Corporation, WABCO Holdings and ITT.

Previously, Stebbins was President and CEO of Superior Industries, a global automotive supplier. At Visteon Corporation, a global supplier of climate, interior and electronic products for vehicle manufacturers, Stebbins served as Chairman and CEO and other executive roles. He also served as President and COO, Americas and in other senior positions for Lear Corporation, a global supplier of automotive seats and electronic products.

About Savage

In business for over 75 years, Savage is a privately held, global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with more than 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business. We enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

Attachment

Jeff Hymas Savage 801-944-6584 jeffhymas@savageservices.com