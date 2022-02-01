Associa Arizona Promotes Jaime Thomas to Operations Manager

Tucson, AZ, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona is pleased to announce Jaime Thomas as the branch's newest operations manager.
Ms. Thomas joined Associa Arizona in 2019 with more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality, health and fitness, recruiting, and community management industries. As one of the branch's highly valued community association managers, she managed a portfolio of 10 properties with more than 1,100 units. Ms. Thomas is also a skilled leader in business development, staffing, training, and data analysis.
"From the moment she joined Associa Arizona, it was obvious that Jaime is passionate about fostering cohesive and efficient teams," stated Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Arizona president-Tucson. "Jaime's extensive business management background and superior relationship-building skills will continue to be an asset to our team as we continue to provide 5-star customer service to our current and potential clients."
Ms. Thomas has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.
About Associa
With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities.
