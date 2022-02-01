Hefty Art Brings MF Husain's Paintings to Metaverse; Exclusive Partner for NFTs

Jersey City, NJ, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Recognized as ‘The Barefoot Picasso', MF Husain's creativity manifested itself in numerous mediums – painting, sculpture, drawing, film and writing to build a remarkable globally-acclaimed repertoire.

With an objective to enshrine his body of work for posterity, in a category-first move, Hefty Art, an initiative by Hindustan Talkies, a new-age media content company transforming entertainment across e-sports, games and blockchain technology, Hungama, one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia, and Polygon - the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development have exclusively partnered with The Estate of MF Husain, the official structure overseeing art made by India's best-known painter, to bring his celebrated works via NFTs. The association was kickstarted via an all-explainer video featuring the artist Owais Husain, son of MF Husain announcing Hefty Art, as the official NFT partner for the first ever NFT tokens of art by MF Husain.

As the legitimate owner of intellectual property rights of MF Husain, the organisation, and Hefty Art will soon be announcing its first NFT of the artist's art piece – Fury. This much- awaited auction of true-blue collectibles would set in motion a series of drops/collectibles by world-renowned artists who would feature in The Hefty Art Metaverse. The partnership with the Estate of MF Husain fits seamlessly with Hefty Art's vision of enhancing the engagement quotient for users as they purchase some of the most-high end artworks from renowned global artists. Hefty Art aims to establish itself as the leading curated marketplace facilitating the movement of all forms of art onto the blockchain.

Furthermore, Hefty by collaborating with eDAO, an entertainment and creator-focused DAO, will support the growth of the Hefty Ecosystem enabling users to interact and engage with their favourite celebrities and artists. With more high-end creations in the pipeline, Hefty Art looks to highlight the richness and diversity of the art and culture worldwide.

Talking about the partnership, Neeraj Roy, Managing Director – Hungama, shared, "We are delighted to associate with the MF Husain Estate and carry forward the legacy and artistic accomplishments of the legend in the digital realm. Revolutionising how artists are seen today, NFTs represent a new horizon of possibilities to showcase their work at a global scale like never before."

Sharing his thoughts about the association, Ashish Chowdhry – Co-Founder, Hindustan Talkies, commented, "Deepa and I take pride in amplifying the world of entertainment with its foray into Gaming and now the Blockchain. The transition into Web 3.0 has opened the floodgates to a whole new world of excitement. With ideas and creations evolving, we expect their art to soar further.



For Hindustan Talkies, this association allows us to back new artists and take our vision across platforms and regions."

Speaking about the association, Owais Husain – Representative, Estate of MF Husain, said, "My father, in his enduring and prolific career, had a pulse on innovation and what was to come next. As an artist, I am pleased and looking forward to introducing my father's iconic artworks in a new avatar via NFTs on Hefty Art. Through the sweeping breadth of his paintbrush, Husain changed the face of modern art in India, thus taking his place in history. Noticeably, I believe this move will have a similar effect as it positions itself to play an essential role in the transformation of art markets worldwide."

After the recent announcement of Hefty Entertainment joining hands with T Series — Hefty Art is yet another vertical under the Hefty Metaverse set to define the future of entertainment.

