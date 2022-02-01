Business Program for the "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" International Arctic Forum Announced

Moscow, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sixth "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" International Arctic Forum will take place April 11-13, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

On May 20, 2021, Russia took over the Chairmanship of the Arctic Council. The Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council aims to balance the region's economic, environmental and social development. The Chairmanship has picked "Responsible Management for a Sustainable Arctic" as its motto. The Chairmanship's agenda includes over a hundred different events dedicated to 10 main topics, including economic, environmental and human capital development and advocating support for indigenous Arctic peoples.

"The biggest platform of the Chairmanship will be the Arctic: Territory of Dialogue International Arctic Forum, with 2,500 guests from over 50 countries invited to attend the event," noted Yuri Trutnev, deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District and chairman on the Organizing Committee for the Arctic: Territory of Dialogue International Arctic Forum.

"The Forum business program considers the priorities of the Russian Chairmanship, including the region's socio-economic development, the Arctic population, environmental protection and strengthening the role of the Arctic Council as the main platform for multilateral cooperation in the high latitudes," said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and executive secretary on the Organizing Committee for the Arctic: Territory of Dialogue International Arctic Forum. "I am confident that the wide range of topics and formats within the business program will provide ample opportunities to develop new partnerships with the Arctic countries in the area of sustainable development of the region."

The Forum's business program architecture includes six thematic tracks.

The Economic Development track will summarize the two years of the preferential regime in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation (AZRF). Participants will discuss issues such as attracting financing for sustainable development projects in the AZRF, best practices for small and medium-sized businesses in the Arctic, green energy, prospects for mineral resource development and the development of the fishing sector.

The Improving Living Conditions in the Arctic track includes such topics as:

The growth of cities in the region;

The future of the Arctic Hectare program;

The priorities for healthcare in the Far North;

The Children of the Arctic education project;

The development of Arctic tourism.

The Logistics Development in the Arctic track will examine the development of transport opportunities and infrastructure along the Northern Sea Route, sustainable and safe navigation and polar aviation prospects. An international seminar on shipbuilding and ship repair in the Arctic is also in the works.

The Environmental and Climate-Related Issues in the Arctic track will discuss the role of the Arctic in decarbonization, new approaches and technologies for careful waste management, and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in the Arctic.

The main topics of the Science and Education in the Arctic track include the development of advanced technologies and digital transformation of the region, energy modernization in the remote areas, new technologies of Arctic transport and international educational cooperation by the Arctic Council member states.

"Living in the Arctic, investing in the region and building new enterprises here has always been a challenge because of the climate in the Russian north. The Russian Arctic is already the world's largest economic zone. In our region, breakthrough technologies, unique scientific research, social infrastructure construction and city reconstruction projects are implemented," said Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic. "The development dynamic of this unique territory directly depends on the effectiveness of government support mechanisms, modern technologies and social programs. At the Forum, we will discuss the results of our work and talk about new, breakthrough solutions aimed at accelerating economic development and creating conditions for people to live and work in comfort."

The International Cooperation in the Arctic track will include:

A meeting of the Arctic Economic Council;

The first Franco-Russian Forum on Sustainable Development of the Arctic;

The third Governors' Summit of the Northern Forum;

Country-specific business dialogues bringing together entrepreneurs from Russia and the Arctic states.

"The Forum architecture reflects many of the key issues on the agenda of the Arctic Council, which Russia chairs in 2021–2023. We invite all our partners to discuss areas of cooperation that are fundamental for the Polar region and its inhabitants, including the indigenous population," said Nikolay Korchunov, chair of the Senior Arctic Officials, ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. "We expect that the results of the Forum will make a significant contribution to the development and advancement of the international discussion on sustainable development in the high latitudes."

The youth program will include the Youth Arctic Forum, held in Arkhangelsk, Russia. The State Commission for Arctic Development is scheduled as part of the Forum.

For more detailed information about the Business Program Architecture, visit the official Forum website, forumarctica.ru.

