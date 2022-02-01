Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) Receives Accreditation From National Commission for Certifying Agencies

Rockville, MD, USA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced that its Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) programs have been accredited through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), an accrediting body of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE). NCCA accreditation applies to both the RAC-Drugs and RAC-Devices credentials.

NCCA accreditation provides independent, impartial validation that the RAC programs meet stringent industry standards for certification programs. Accreditation helps to ensure the integrity and prestige of the RAC programs. It also demonstrates an ongoing commitment and dedication to program quality.

"Regulatory Affairs Certification has long been considered the standard for regulatory professionals," said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. "Regulatory professionals and employers around the world recognize it as an important indicator of regulatory knowledge and skill, as well as dedication to the profession and to excellence in the practice of regulatory affairs."

To earn the RAC, candidates must pass an exam covering healthcare product regulations and how to apply them in a variety of scenarios. Passing requires not only knowledge of the relevant regulations, but also critical thinking and analytical skills. The RAC-Drugs and RAC-Devices exams are intended for regulatory professionals with three to five years of experience or more.

RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC designees must recertify every three years through continuous learning, professional development and regulatory leadership.

The first RAC credential was established in 1991. The RAC-Drugs and RAC-Devices are the leading professional credentials for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector. There are currently more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold the RAC credentials.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachments

Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org