Vohra Wound Physicians Awarded Grant by New Mexico's Department of Health to Certify 37 Nurses in Wound Care

BALTIMORE, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vohra Wound Care has been awarded a Civil Money Penalty grant by New Mexico's Department of Health. The grant will improve the care of New Mexico's nursing home residents by training nurses about prevention, assessment and management of wounds in the nursing home setting. The $39,978 award is made possible through the reinvestment of civil money penalties that were issued to New Mexico nursing homes. This funding provides support for 37 nurses to become certified in wound care through the Vohra Wound Care Nurse certification program. Nurses from eligible facilities who complete this program will be awarded the credential of VWCN™, an industry-leading certification specific to wound care of the nursing home resident.
Based on over 20 years of experience caring for patients in nursing homes, Vohra Wound Physicians created this wound care certification program. The program offers 24 hours of CNE in 11 topic areas in an interactive online format. To register for this free education and certification under the award, go to https://vohrawoundcare.com/cmp/new-mexico.
About New Mexico's Department of Health:
New Mexico's Department of health works in many ways to promote health and wellness, improve health outcomes, and assure safety net services for all people in New Mexico.
About Vohra Wound Physicians:
Founded in 2000, Vohra Wound Physicians is the nation's largest physician group dedicated to providing expert wound care services to patients in post-acute clinical settings, including nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and rehabilitation facilities and patients at home. Vohra's team of over 300 physicians provides a complete wound care management program to over 3,000 partner facilities in 28 states. For additional information, please visit www.vohrawoundcare.com.
