Chooch AI To Hold Computer Vision Industry Event on February 8, 2022: Infinite Vision Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Vision Summit 2022 -- Chooch AI, the leading computer vision AI platform, is pleased to announce a computer vision event, bringing together a network of visionaries, enterprises and system integrators. This is a chance to take a deep dive into how smart cameras are transforming business and life in a wide range of processes across every industry.
Join us for this curated series of insightful talks on February 8, 2022 from 8AM to Noon Pacific time. To sign up and invite colleagues, please go to http://chooch.ai/infinite-vision
Computer vision is now a reality with infinite opportunities for organizations adopting AI for competitive advantage. Cameras as sensors are transforming a vast range of processes from . We will show you how they can save lives, increase workplace safety, reduce defects in manufacturing, personalize media experiences, speed research in healthcare, and more.
Featured speakers at the event:
Leyla Delic, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, Coca-Cola CCI
Mark Wolff, Chief Health Analytics Strategist, SAS
Varvn Aryacetas, Consulting Director Strategy & Innovation, AI Futures Research, Deloitte
Ken Mills, CEO, Intellisite
Willie Reed, General Manager, Safety | Security and Computer Vision, Dell Technologies
Tony Lesley, Global Solutions Principal, Verizon Business
Nicholas Borsotto, WW AI Business Development Manager, Lenovo
Danielle Casey, Senior Principal Analyst, Gartner
Adam Scraba, Director of Product Marketing, NVIDIA
Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River
Quang Trinh, Professional Services Manager, Axis Communications
Michael Liou, VP of Strategy & Growth, Chooch AI
Emrah Gultekin, Co-founder & CEO, Chooch AI
Chooch offers an enterprise AI platform to quickly develop and deploy world-class computer vision solutions on the edge and in the cloud. Chooch relieves data scientists from time consuming tasks such as bundling deep learning components, data collection, synthetic data, labeling and other features. Chooch combines these steps into a scalable no-code solution ready for enterprise and system integrator deployment.
Chooch AI offers a complete set of computer vision tools, and scales to meet customer and partner requirements.
To learn more, please request an AI demo
About Chooch.AI
Chooch AI is the horizontal visual Al platform that replicates human visual tasks and processes by generating fast, accurate computer vision AI models across a wide variety of industries. Chooch proprietary technology has been deployed at scale for industries including geospatial, healthcare, security, media, industrial and retail and the US government. Applications range widely from tracking surgical procedures, to mask detection and social distancing compliance, safety equipment assurance, intrusion monitoring, fire alerts, facial authentication, and image quality control.
MEDIA CONTACT:
For more information or a technology demonstration, please visit www.chooch.ai or email press@chooch.ai
