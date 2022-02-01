AQuity Welcomes Tyler Palmer as SVP Corporate Development & Strategy to Accelerate Strategic Investments

CARY, N.C., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyler Palmer, a seasoned healthcare industry growth driver and business strategy architect, has joined AQuity Solutions as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy to help guide the leading global clinical documentation services firm through significant business growth. AQuity seeks to bolster the scale of its existing business segments, expand into adjacent service offerings, and introduce technologies that improve the quality of service that the company delivers to its clients. Tyler will lead the company's efforts to identify industry partners that align with these growth objectives.

"AQuity's reputation for top-ranked service performance across multiple clinical documentation disciplines that measurably impact the lives of physicians and the patients they serve made the decision to join AQuity an easy one," noted Tyler Palmer, SVP Corporate Development and Strategy for AQuity. "I look forward to contributing to the company's industry-leading, organic growth through strategic transactions that complement AQuity's strategy and mission."

"We are pleased to welcome Tyler to our senior executive team," added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "Adding someone of Tyler's caliber will help us accelerate our growth momentum, leveraging our solid financial foundation to expand the business within existing verticals as well as into complementary technologies and services. We look forward to his contributions in support of our ongoing business expansions."

About Aquity

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, Aquity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document preparation services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/

