Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 14.05 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Walk-In Coolers and Freezers Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 9.52 Bn in 2022. With rising trend of installing customized walk-in coolers and freezers, the overall market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2029, reaching a valuation of US$ 14.05 Bn by 2029.
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, estimates worldwide sales of walk-in coolers and freezers at US$ 9.52 billion in 2022. Widespread consumer acceptance of frozen and processed food, along with a steep rise in the demand for efficient refrigeration facilities to store and maintain the shelf life of these products, allude a brighter future for the Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market.
|Attribute
|Details
|Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Estimated Size in 2022
|US$ 9.52 Bn
|Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Projected Size in 2029
|US$ 14.05 Bn
|Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021)
|4.8%
|Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2029)
|5.7%
Digitalization and smart technologies continue to influence numerous product developments and demand-side dynamics, and walk-in coolers and freezers are no exception. As consumers show marked preference for efficient yet custom-sized units, manufacturers are leveraging technological advancements to develop unique product features that fulfil specific customer requirements.
According to the study, key players in the walk-in coolers and freezers market also remained focused on improving energy efficiency of their products, considering the continuous changes in energy conservation standards for various commercial and industrial equipment including walk-in coolers and freezers. These players are continuously putting efforts on improving quality of their offerings, while investing in innovative developments that would yield substantial improvements for customers.
Gains Remain High from Commercial Kitchens & Restaurants
Walk-in coolers and freezers continue to gain high traction from commercial kitchens and restaurants, which are widely used to preserve raw foods and grocery items. As international fast food chains and café outlets continue to explore opportunities in various attractive destinations, demand of walk-in coolers and freezers has been on an upward swing across the globe.
North America and Europe have been the early adopters of commercial kitchens and restaurants; however, they are reaching their saturation point. Walk-in cooler and freezer manufacturers are tapping into opportunities in developing countries in East Asia, where multi-cultural environment, changing eating habits, and rising disposable income have opened avenues of growth for commercial kitchens and restaurants. Moreover, walk-in coolers and freezers market in East Asia is likely to take over the Europe market in the future.
Scope of the Report
|Attribute
|Details
|Historical Data
Available for
|2014-2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
|Market
Analysis
|Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value
|Key Regions
Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa
|Key Countries
Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey and South Africa
|Key Segments
Covered
|Product Type, Place of Use, Technology, Door Type, Application, Sales Channel, Mounting Type and Region
|Key Companies
Profiled
|• SRC Refrigeration
• Parker Hannifin Corp.
• TMP Manufacturing Company
• Panasonic Corporation
• American Panel Corporation
• Others
|Report Coverage
|Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives
According to the study, newer trends and rapid expansion of retail food & beverage sector also represent a significant source of demand for walk-in coolers and freezers. Picture-perfect stores are gaining high preference among today's consumers, especially millennials obsessed with social media platforms. Such factor has forced the manufacturers to innovate and enhance the visual appearance of their products without compromising on the operational functions.
Walk-in coolers and freezers with self-contained refrigeration continue to account for higher share as compared to remote condensing and multiplex condensing. Considering the suitability of self-contained refrigeration in almost any application along with ease of service and maintenance, this category also continues to witness higher innovation and investments.
According to the study, the walk-in coolers and freezers market shows a high level of fragmentation, and therefore, several market players are focusing on forging strategic alliance with other players to improve their market shares. Manufacturers are also focused on offering products that can be custom designed to fit any settings along with several add-on features to increase convenience and ease-of-use.
FMI's research study also offers a long-term perspective and thorough analysis on opportunities present in the walk-in coolers and freezers market for the period between 2022 and 2029. As per the study, the global walk-in coolers and freezers market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
