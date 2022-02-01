R-Three Technologies, Inc. Appoints William Benson Chief Executive Officer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. RRRT (R3T) has appointed William Benson Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



"As R-Three Technologies enters this new era of leadership, I am confident in William's ability to move the company forward," said outgoing R3T CEO Stan Kolaric. "William brings extensive beverage industry experience, insights and vision that will drive R-Three Technologies elevation to new heights." Stan Kolaric will remain Chairman of the Board of R3T.

Entrepreneur William Benson is known as the founder of Billionaires Row, a global luxury brand that designs, develops and markets luxury goods for the modern trendsetting and affluent customer. The brand also includes champagne, cognac and water products that are sold globally through major retailers. Notably, the founding of Billionaires Row made Benson the world's only Black champagne owner. Benson specializes in negotiating and structuring complex business transactions leveraging his extensive network of media and technology industry relationships to help clients gain visibility, build strategic alliances and successfully bring their products to market.

"I'm honored to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of R-Three Technologies and am excited to start this journey with the team," said Benson. "The company has done incredible work with Stan at the helm, and I am looking forward to what's to come for the organization."

Benson's hiring comes after R3T's significant growth and talent expansion in both 2020 and 2021. During this time, the company reduced debt and made numerous high-profile talent additions including Lance Davis, President of R3T and formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers; Peter Van Brunt, J.D., COO and former General Counsel Solar Records; and Keith Hastings, CFO, former VP Business Development Wells Fargo amongst numerous others. The company also added Independent Director Bruce Langer of the Langer Juice Company.

R3T is focused on becoming a powerhouse in the Food & Beverage industry by producing innovative wellness & performance enhancement products to unlock the optimization of the body's science. The company recently created three new divisions including Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness and Technology. Each division strategically supports our overall strategy for achieving cost-effective marketing campaigns and accessible point of purchase opportunities for their wellness products.

In addition to Billionaires Row, Benson also serves as president of the Crypto Currency and NFT division of VirtualCons and was previously a Senior Manager at Tyche Capital Fund, a private asset management firm with more than $2 billion under management.

About R-Three Technologies Inc.

R-Three Technologies is an early-stage development company with a success-driven board focused on carefully pursuing several ventures it believes show tremendous potential in developing and manufacturing food and drink products. The company is currently pursuing their options with a successful juice company within the beverage industry to formulate consumer products for large-scale distribution.

For Information, contact: info@r3tinc.com

Contact: William Benson

Email: william@r3tinc.com

Website: www.r3tgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes several forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forwarding look statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC Markets with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations.