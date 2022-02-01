Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, presented by PNC, opens at Holocaust Museum Houston March 11, 2022

Houston, TX, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) will host the Texas debut of Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, presented by PNC, on view March 11 through July 31.

The exhibition is based on the New York Times bestselling book and Tumblr blog of the same name, Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is the first-ever museum exhibition focused solely on this judicial icon, whose image graces mugs, t-shirts, posters and bobbleheads. The exhibit is a vibrant exploration of Justice Ginsburg's life and her numerous, often simultaneous, roles as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women's rights pioneer, and Internet phenomenon.

"She may have stood only five foot one, but Justice Ginsburg was truly a giant in her work on equality and justice for all," said HMH CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga. "Whether you are a fan or a law scholar, this exhibition is a love letter to a true American icon. Few in history have stood taller in exemplifying what it means to be an upstander. We are honored to be the only Texas museum to host this exhibition so her remarkable story can live on to inspire others."

Three-dimensional environments will bring key moments to life, such as recreations of Justice Ginsburg's childhood Brooklyn apartment and of the Supreme Court bench, where visitors can take a seat and imagine making their own opinions heard. Visitors also will gain insight into RBG's marriage to Martin "Marty" Ginsburg, her partner of more than fifty years, through family snapshots and other materials from their life together, including some of Marty's favorite recipes as the accomplished amateur chef of the Ginsburg household.

Other highlights include a robe and jabot from RBG's Supreme Court wardrobe; multiple listening stations where visitors can hear RBG's delivery of oral arguments, majority opinionsand forceful dissents in landmark Supreme Court cases; yearbooks from across RBG's academic life; the desk in her chambers, and the official portraits of RBG and Sandra Day O'Connor, the first two women to serve on the Supreme Court, on loan from the National Portrait Gallery.

"PNC is deeply honored to support this uniquely inspiring exhibit, one that serves as a fascinating tribute to one of the most impactful women in U.S. history," said Julie Young Sudduth, PNC regional president for Houston. "Our organization's values have a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a once-in-a-lifetime trailblazer who dedicated her life to women's rights and social justice. Houstonians will have the opportunity to experience her influence up close, and we're excited to be a part of bringing her vast legacy to the Houston community."

The exhibition was developed by Associate Curator at Los Angeles Skirball Cultural Center, Cate Thurston, in partnership with Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, co-authors of the New York Times bestselling book, Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In keeping with the spirit of Carmon and Knizhnik's book, the exhibition riffs off the playful connection between Notorious RBG and rapper Notorious B.I.G. The name of each gallery section alludes to a song or lyric from the late hip-hop artist. Briefs and other writings by RBG, including some of her famously searing dissents, also are woven throughout the exhibit.

Throughout Notorious RBG's run, HMH will hold special events and public programming, including a free day, March 15, in celebration of Justice Ginsburg's birthday, presented by H-E-B. Other key public events include the HMH NEXTGen's Notorious Sip and Stretch Yoga March 30, Notorious RBG in Song performed by soprano/composer Patrice Michaels and internationally acclaimed pianist Andrew Harley May 18, and free admission during extended hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays April 14, May 12, June 9, and July 14, generously sponsored by Shell Oil Company.

Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus, is fully bilingual in English and Spanish. Located at 5401 Caroline Street, HMH is closed Mondays except Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The Museum's Legacy Café is open during Museum hours. Admission is $19 for adults; $15 for seniors (ages 65+), AARP members and active-duty military; always free for children and students through age 18; and free to all visitors Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available at the Museum's adjacent lot for $8 for a four-hour period. Tickets are available exclusively online. For more information, visit hmh.org/visit.

