Apple Growth Partners Announces Expansion in North Carolina, Welcomes Tax Principal

Charlotte, NC, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces expansion with a new location in North Carolina. The fifth office will be known as AGPN, PLLC, located in Charlotte.

Brian Boswell, CPA, has been named principal of the AGPN, PLLC, office and has joined the firm's tax leadership team. Boswell previously managed his accounting firm, Brian Boswell, CPA, PLLC, located in Charlotte. Two staff members from Brian Boswell, CPA, PLLC, will join the newly established AGPN, PLLC.

Boswell is an experienced accountant with nearly 30 years of experience. He specializes in income tax compliance and consulting, business valuation, cash flow management, financing options, business growth, business profitability, franchise selection, and business advice.

This is the second location outside of Ohio for AGP, previously announcing a Chicago branch last September. For chairman Chuck Mullen, the AGPN, PLLC, office is the next step in the firm's growth trajectory.

"After a successful launch in the Chicago market, branching to Charlotte, with Brian at the helms, was the next logical step for expanding our client services," comments Mullen. "Brian's leadership and tax expertise positions us to help grow businesses in the greater Charlotte area through AGPN, PLLC."

The addition of the AGPN, PLLC, office is made possible through the firm's strategic initiative to building a robust workforce located anywhere, conveniently named AGP Anywhere.

"Our work from anywhere program – AGP Anywhere – has enabled our team to adapt how we work to accommodate employees and clients out of state," says Erica Ishida, president and chief operating officer. "Originally as our response to the ongoing pandemic, AGP Anywhere has since shifted into our preferred method of ‘where' our employees work best, empowering them to choose. This resulted in our firm fully embracing remote work, which paved the course for acquiring firms outside of Ohio."

Mullen confirms the Charlotte AGPN, PLLC, office is part of the firm's 10-year strategic plan.

"We have our sights set on growth. With our workforce adapting remotely, we're hitting strategic milestones with client growth, and now within the state of North Carolina," states Mullen.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP's professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP's mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

Brittany White Apple Growth Partners bwhite@applegrowth.com