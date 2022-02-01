Mysten Labs Partners With 0L Network to Expand Move For Secure Smart Contracts

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

14 billion dollars in crypto lost to scammers and hacking in 2021 alone.

Move is a secure smart contract language that protects against hacking vulnerabilities.

Mysten Labs and 0L Network will build key tools and resources for developer onboarding to the Move ecosystem.

Partnership is part of Mysten's long term strategy to grow the Move Ecosystem to 5 million developers by 2025.

Mysten Labs, a Web 3.0 infrastructure company, announced a partnership with 0L Network, an open and permissionless version of the Diem blockchain. Together, Mysten Labs and 0L will build tools and resources for the Move smart contract programming language. Move, released as part of the Diem technology stack, is uniquely effective for secure smart contract development. In line with the partnership, the projects plan to roll out joint Move hackathons and mentorship programs starting in March 2022.

Easy to use and secure against exploits, the Move language is ideal for developers of all experience levels looking to build complex network governance and participation arrangements quickly. Additionally, Move is a cross-platform smart contract language–it can run without modification on blockchains that use different transaction formats, account structures, cryptography, consensus, etc.

"Move simplifies reasoning about smart contracts by eliminating large attack surfaces such as re-entrancy, which dramatically decreases the scope of audits," commented Sam Blackshear, CTO of Mysten Labs and creator of the Move programming language. "We expect Move to become the lingua franca of smart contract development, and we're excited to partner with 0L to further expand the Move community."

"With Mysten's support, we will meaningfully reduce the time it takes to build Move-powered applications," added Zaki Manian, Co-creator of 0L. "This is essential for building ecosystem momentum. As the only public, live, and fair-launch Diem-based blockchain, 0L is a built-in platform to experiment and deploy full, live Move applications for a community of engaged users. We are seizing the opportunity to build tools, frameworks and applications so Move developers anywhere can quickly launch their projects."

Moving forward, Mysten and 0L will collaborate on standards, specifications, tools, mentoring and hackathons. Additionally, they plan to develop innovative applications, tools, and wallets, turning them into functional specifications and standards for development. The partnership expects to significantly increase the engineering resources working on Move and accelerate adoption.

Mysten Labs' partnership with 0L Network comes on the heels of its Series A raise, which saw the Web 3.0 infrastructure company draw funding from a16z, Redpoint, and many other top tier investors.

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders led Meta's Novi Research and helped develop the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3. We partner with key ecosystem builders to make step-change improvements to their networks. In addition to these collaborative projects, Mysten Labs plans to launch its first open network in 2022 to drive mass adoption of crypto in games.

Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

Please direct media enquiries to: community@mystenlabs.com

About 0L Network

0L is an open and permissionless Layer 1 blockchain protocol by and for builders seeking to combine state of the art blockchain technology with decentralized governance. 0L has no foundation, corporate backers or venture capital investors. It is committed to using its powerful network for social impact, as realized and driven by a democratically governed community.

Learn more: https://0l.network

Please direct media enquiries to: community@0l.network

Isaiah Jackson Multiplied Marketing Communications isaiah@multiplied.io