Alchip Technology Moves North America Operation

San Jose, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose, CA, February 1, 2022 – Alchip Technologies, Limited, the high-performance computing ASIC leader, has moved its North American headquarters to upgraded accommodations at 2107 North First Street, San Jose, California.

The new facility houses executive offices, business development and account management while accommodating a significant expansion of technical services capabilities.

Alchip opened its original offices in October of 2019 and has seen a significant increase in North American contribution to global revenue. The company anticipates a higher percentage of 2022 revenue growth could come from North American.

Alchip's flexible ASIC engagement model has proven particularly valuable to Hyperscalers, OEM's and fabless IC device companies who require extremely tight product-specific, advanced technology, high performance IC's.

Initial demand has come from server farm and cloud computing companies seeking very tightly defined parameters for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Recently, these companies have tapped into Alchip's advanced packaging capabilities. Similar demand is expected to come from network infrastructure and autonomous automotive applications.

"We're counting on North American to meet some of the industry's most sophisticated high performance computing challenges," explained Johnny Shen, President and CEO of Alchip. This new facility affirms our commitment to the North America semiconductor community to provide best-in-class local support and a wide range of ASIC design and manufacturing services for leading-edge artificial intelligence and high- performance computing products."

Alchip was founded in 2003 and is publicly traded on the Taiwan stock exchange. The company is extremely well respected in Japan, Israel, China and Taiwan for high performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise. The company has designed ASIC's for a number of global Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Far East, USA, and, more recently, Israel.

Alchip Technologies Ltd, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company was founded by semiconductor veterans from Silicon Valley and Japan in 2003 and provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm processes. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

