Loop Media, Inc. Partners With SONIFI Solutions to Enhance Entertainment Experiences for Hotel Guests

Glendale, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") LPTV, a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced a partnership with SONIFI Solutions ("SONIFI"), a global technology and service provider for hospitality and other industries. This partnership offers Loop Media's premium streaming music content on SONIFI's interactive television system for hotels nationwide.



Using SONIFI's platform, Loop Media brings one of the largest and most important music libraries, including music videos from top artists, to 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1,300 hotels – including national/enterprise brands – throughout the United States. Loop Media's content now seamlessly integrates with SONIFI's existing TV channel offerings as a custom music video channel available to guests.

"Quality in-room entertainment is more important than ever to hotel guests looking to limit exposure outside their room," said Jennifer Leslie, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Content and Advertising. "Loop Media's wide library of content has something for everyone. We're excited to provide this resource to enhance the guest experience and help guests enjoy their stay without having to leave the room."



"Our partnership with SONIFI is a welcome addition to our growing array of partners, bringing top tier entertainment to guests and viewers across their platform," said Jon Niermann, CEO & Co-Founder of Loop Media. "We provide curated content experiences across the country, using our Loop Player, and now we have an opportunity to expand our reach to even more viewers through SONIFI. This partnership expands our reach to viewers and reinforces our core mission to provide premium entertainment options in out-of-home environments."

Loop Media's music content is now available on SONIFI's interactive television platform in participating hotels.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") LPTV is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary "Loop Player" for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home ("OOH").

Loop Media's digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media's non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or "Loops," and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media's streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television ("FAST") and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching "Loop Media" on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @watchlooptv (consumer), @loopforbusiness (business)

Twitter - @watchlooptv (consumer), @loopforbusiness (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media's ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media's ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media's SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Loop Media Press Contact:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

Loop@CMWMedia.com

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.