The Judge Group Ranks High on Multiple SIA Top U.S. Staffing Firms Lists

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group has once again earned high rankings on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) lists for Largest Staffing, IT, and Allied Healthcare Firms in the U.S. As a result of these inclusions, Judge is ranked among the top 1% of staffing firms in the United States in their key staffing areas for 2021. Judge's Healthcare staffing division saw its biggest jump in SIA's standings ever, moving up six spots to number 14 on the Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms list. The Judge Group's IT staffing division ranked 13 on the Largest IT Staffing Firms list.
"I am so proud of the talented team at Judge and the long-term relationships we have built with our clients that has enabled us to move up six spots in the rankings," said Mick Angelichio, President of Judge Healthcare. "We are fortunate to be able to help people stay safe in the face of a pandemic and provide essential healthcare and medical personnel for our clients across the country."
Regarding SIA's IT and Staffing accolades, The Judge Group President Brian Anderson remarked, "The growth Judge has seen over the last year is due in large part to our commitment to providing our contractors and clients with exceptional staffing experiences. Our continued presence at the top of multiple SIA Largest Staffing Firms lists is a testimony to the resiliency, hard work, and dedication of our team despite the unexpected circumstances we have faced these past two years."
The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia and is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. For more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com.
About The Judge Group
The Judge Group, celebrating over 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting, technology, learning, and talent solutions. Their services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada,
and India.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor.
CONTACT
Ryan Miller
Marketing Director
(610) 667-7700
rmiller@judge.com
