Waller Expands Real Estate and Government Relations Practices With Metro Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP announced today that attorneys Doug Sloan, Jon Cooper and Quan Poole have joined the law firm's Nashville office. The three attorneys join Waller with nearly 45 years of combined experience in legal and leadership roles in the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. Sloan, Cooper and Poole will boost Waller's Government Relations and Real Estate practices in the key areas of Land Use and Zoning; Corporate Relocation and Expansion; and Public-Private Partnerships.

"Waller has a long history of representing leading companies based in Nashville, as well as the many new companies arriving in Nashville," said Waller partner James Weaver, who leads the firm's Government Relations practice. "With Doug, Jon and Quan, we are best positioned to serve those clients as Nashville and Middle Tennessee continue to grow."

Sloan will lead Waller's Land Use & Zoning team. After more than a decade with the Metro Nashville Legal Department, Sloan served as executive director of the Metro Nashville Planning Commission during the city's emergence as an "It City" on the national landscape. Sloan also served as the vice president and chief legal officer at Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. Sloan earned his J.D. in 2000 from the Nashville School of Law. He earned his B.S. in 1994 from Middle Tennessee State University.

Cooper will assist a broad range of real estate developers, builders and corporate clients with the full spectrum of real estate deals, including land use and zoning, regulatory compliance, development, public-private partnerships and government relations. Across a 20-year career, Cooper served as Executive Director of the Metro Nashville Council and Law Director for the Metro Nashville Government. He drafted hundreds of pieces of legislation, many of which are now part of the Metropolitan Zoning Code. Cooper earned his J.D. in 2004 from the Nashville School of Law. He earned his B.A. in 1997 from Middle Tennessee State University.

Poole served as an Assistant Metropolitan Attorney for the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County from 2017 to 2020. In this role, he advised the Metro Codes Department on short-term rental property regulations and handled related enforcement activities. Poole earned his J.D. in 2013 from the University of Tennessee School of Law, where he served as managing editor of Transactions: The Tennessee Journal of Business Law. He earned his B.S. in 2009 from Arkansas State University.

Media Contact: Ryan Witherell, ryan.witherell@finnpartners.com



Related Images











Image 1: Doug Sloan, Jon Cooper and Quan Poole









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment