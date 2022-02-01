Connor Appoints Siddharth Tiwari as Regional Head for the Connor expansion in India & MENA

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connor Consulting (http://www.connor-consulting.com/), a global leader in contract compliance and software licensing, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Tiwari as Regional Head, India and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Tiwari will be responsible for driving the company's expansion in India and MENA, providing strategic oversight for business development, project delivery and partner alliance efforts.
When asked, Viresh Chana, CEO of Connor stated, "We are beyond excited to have Siddharth join the Connor team to help spearhead our expansion into new global regions. He is a proven leader who possesses a unique take on the market, including software licensing, cloud and FinOps trends." Chana believes Tiwari will play a pivotal role in growth and take the company's India and MENA business to the next phase. Tiwari will build a team of professionals to serve top clients, through Connor's unified portfolio of Software Advisory and Governance and Risk and Compliance offerings.
Tiwari has led a distinguished career in information technology and professional services, spanning over 15 years building and scaling businesses while working with top firms such as SoftwareONE, Forrester Research, Microsoft and Oracle. He carries a deep understanding of the Software Advisory business and the approach which needs to be taken to drive successful long-term outcomes for both customers and suppliers, evolving software compliance and SAM.
In addition, Tiwari has vast experience in creating and scaling a channel ecosystem, coupled with a deep knowledge of the dynamic software industry and widespread adoption of cloud computing. In his most recent role, he was instrumental in advising CxOs at global enterprises on software licensing best practices and how to maximize ROI and reduce TCO with publishers like Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and IBM (among others).
About Connor
At Connor, our goal is to help companies move into the future of IT and Software Asset Management, which has a strong affinity with the Cybersecurity world. Gone are the days where license management is purely an audit risk mitigation or pure cost avoidance play. Businesses are leveraging ITAM and SAM to strengthen their security postures and using license management analytics to transform data into business insights that enable and enhance the decision-making process through automation and Connor is here to help.
For more information about Connor and Siddharth Tiwari, visit http://www.connor-consulting.com/.
