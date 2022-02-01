mdf commerce announces date of conference call for third quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. MDF, a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results.
Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
Dial-in: (833) 732-1201 (toll-free) or (720) 405-2161 (international)
Live webcast: Click here to register
A replay of the webcast will be available until February 10, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section on our website on February 9, 2022, to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.
About mdf commerce inc.
mdf commerce inc. MDF enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.
For further information:
mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com
