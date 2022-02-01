Energage Names Ensemble Health Partners a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, an industry leading revenue cycle management company, has announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, an organization that measures employee culture. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"This award is a testament to our people and our commitment to our Ensemble Difference principles, which drive our business decisions and our culture. These principles include putting people first, last and always and challenging the status quo. We value insight and innovation from the top to the bottom and foster an environment where associates of all backgrounds have a voice and can grow," said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ensemble. "Thank you to our associates for your dedication to our company and our clients. It's because of you that we are redefining the possible in healthcare."

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

Ensemble has more than 7,200 associates nationwide and partners with more than 290 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.

"In this survey, our associates described our culture as motivating, progressive, connected, encouraging, flexible and transparent. We are thrilled to learn our associates connect these words with their experiences at Ensemble," said Bill Gilooly, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ensemble. "As Ensemble continues to grow, we are dedicated to fostering an environment of innovation and inclusion."

Ensemble wants its associates to live well and be rewarded for their results, offering flex and compressed schedules, remote work opportunities, tuition reimbursement, paid-time-off and employer paid disability programs along with a quarterly incentive plan.

"Ensemble was built on the principle that ‘developing you makes us better.' We believe in setting our associates up for success and offer access to training and development courses from across the country," said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. "We know that when we invest in our associates, they pay it forward by continuing to deliver exceptional results to healthcare providers across the country."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

In addition to being named a 2022 Top Workplace nationwide, Ensemble was recognized as a 2019 and 2021 Top Workplace in the Cincinnati region, and 2021 Top Workplace in the Toledo, Charlotte, Knoxville, Detroit, Dallas regions. In 2021, Ensemble was also awarded the Employee Well-Being, Formal Training, Professional Development and Remote Work Cultural Excellence Awards from Energage.

Ensemble is actively hiring for many different positions across the country. To search and apply for careers with Ensemble and join a Top Workplace, visit EnsembleHP.com/careers. To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit Ensemblehp.com.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 859-620-1222 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com