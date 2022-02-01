BloggingTips.Guru Rebranded as TechRT; Expands Coverage into Tech and Beyond

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloggingTips.Guru has announced that it has been rebranded as TechRT. The change of name is effective immediately, and TechRT will expand its coverage into technology and beyond domains, including how-to tutorials, listicles, review articles, and analysis content.

"Under the new brand, TechRT, the well-reputed website aims to stay a resource site for everyone interested in technology, internet, computers, gadgets, artificial intelligence etc. It will feature in-depth tutorials and analysis content that help the readers stay updated about the developments in the technology domain." - Rajesh Namase, co-founder of TechRT.

The founders Rajesh Namase and Tushar Thakur added that rebranding is the most significant step towards creating a dedicated space for users who are into technology and digital life.

Powered by experienced co-founders and versatile writer-editors, the TechRT team aims to build a unique space for all things tech. The rebranding comes along with the decision to change the design and motive of the website by publishing content that appeals to a broader range of audiences, not bloggers and writers alone.

For the past 5 years, BloggingTips.Guru has provided credible tips and guides for up-and-coming bloggers, becoming a trusted haven for digital marketing professionals.

About TechRT

TechRT stands for Technology, Real Time and is a multi-dimensional technology blog that features content from multiple categories such as tech news, how-to articles, in-depth guides, versatile features, and human-interest stories. It brings together an impressively balanced diet of information that keeps readers on top of their tech game. Learn more about TechRT at www.techrt.com.

Media Contact: Rajesh Namase

Email: admin@techrt.com

