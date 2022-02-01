SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II Merger

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II ("Silver Spike") (NASDAQ CM: SPKB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Silver Spike's agreement to merge with Eleusis.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-silver-spike-acquisition-corp-ii.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

