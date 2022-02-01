The Product Lifecycle Management Market Is Growing With The Adoption Of Internet Of Things (IoT) Solutions As Per The Business Research Company's Product Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market report, the adoption of integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and flexible scale-up or scale-down infrastructure backed by rising deployment of cloud-based solutions in the PLM system are expected to boost the market. Key players in this market are focused on integrated IoT applications in their PLM product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, PTC announced the immediate availability of the new "ThingWorx" Digital Performance Management Solution (DPM), a first-of-its-kind offering that represents a significant advancement in a manufacturing company's ability to drive efficiency. Thus, the rising adoption of integrated IoT solutions in PLM applications is contributing to the growth of the market in the forecast period.



The global product lifecycle management (PLM) market size grew from $44.3 billion in 2020 to $49.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The product lifecycle management (PLM) market growth is expected to lead to $70.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The global product lifecycle management market is highly fragmented, with large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 14.4% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE and Autodesk, Inc.

Collaborative and co-innovation capabilities are increasing the demand within the PLM market. Many companies are cooperating for innovative capabilities in the PLM market. For example, in June 2021, Alstom, based in France, commissioned Dassault Systèmes and Accenture to develop a new cloud platform for PLM that is designed to increase the company's competitiveness and support its growth. Accenture is a multi-national company operating in the product lifecycle management market, with Dassault Systemes operating PLM and based in France.

The global product lifecycle management market is segmented by component into software, services; by deployment into on-premise, on-cloud; by end-user into automotive and transportation, industrial machinery, electronics and semiconductors, retail, energy and utilities, aerospace and defense, pharmaceuticals, IT and telecom, others.

North America was the largest region as per the global P roduct L ifecycle M anagement (PLM) market outlook , accounting for 36.5% of the total market in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the PLM market will be North America and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.4% and 8.2% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East.

