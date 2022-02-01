GuideOne Appoints Patrick Daley Senior Vice President & Chief Underwriting Officer

West Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance Company announced that Patrick Daley has been appointed to the position of senior vice president and chief underwriting officer, effective January 31, 2022. In this role, Daley is responsible for niche product management, home office underwriting, underwriting compliance and business systems.
Daley is a proven leader with extensive experience in underwriting and product development. Most recently, he served as head of large property field operations at The Hartford, where he led the commercial field underwriting teams and developed the national property strategy. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Zurich North America, and during that time, was responsible for more than $500M in gross written premium in the East region's commercial property portfolio.
"Patrick's ability to strategically execute growth initiatives will be fundamental in achieving our business objectives," said Jessica Snyder, president and chief executive officer at GuideOne. "His technical underwriting skills combined with his aptness in developing distribution partner relationships will be valuable in driving GuideOne's underwriting teams toward sustainable, profitable growth."
About GuideOne Insurance Company
GuideOne Insurance Company supports our policyholders' goals by providing nimble solutions for their niche needs. GuideOne reached $790M in written premium in 2020, driven by diverse portfolio of property and liability insurance and risk management solutions provided through GuideOne Insurance, GuideOne National, CGA Insurance Services and GC3. Our company is guided by our mission and our promise — We Help Make Positive Change Possible® — by protecting the people who strengthen and support our communities. Rated "A-" (Excellent) by industry analyst AM Best, GuideOne's corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit www.guideone.com.
© GuideOne Insurance Company-2022. GuideOne and "We Help Make Positive Change Possible" are registered trademarks of GuideOne Insurance Company. All right reserved.
