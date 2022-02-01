FinTech Lanistar Appoint Jeremy Baber As CEO In Organisational Shift

London, England, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Lanistar has recently launched its Payment Card in Brazil and aims to soft launch in the UK in February, with a full launch in the first quarter of 2022.
Kiziloz shared his thoughts on the transition and said, "Since Jeremy joined Lanistar, his extreme grit and determination has pushed us forward and brought us to the brink of launch. I strongly believe that the company will be safe in his hands during the coming stages and with his skill and expertise, he will move us into the next stratosphere.
Kizilioz has recently established the World Press Release Organisation and he went on to add that ‘While Jeremy takes the reins, I will be working on the sidelines building a worldwide news corporation.'
Kizlioz applauded Baber's efforts and said that it was only right that he now takes the reins and leads Lanistar going forward.
Baber added, "We have had our challenges, that is undeniable, but the future is bright, and we will launch in multiple countries in H1 2022 and aim to issue 9 million cards this trading year. In addition, Gurhan has a wider vision for other verticals within the Group, and I think this is a fascinating prospect and maintains Lanistar and the Group's goal of challenging the status quo."
However, Baber was clear "Financial Services will remain solely aligned to the Lanistar Limited business, with the team focused on growth, regulatory compliance, and service excellence".
Kiziloz will also focus on Lanistar's social media and influencer development under a separate business entity.
Website: https://www.lanistar.com/en/
Name: Jeremy Baber Organization: Lanistar Limited Phone: +44 20 8068 4665
