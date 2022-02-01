Jostens Renaissance Education Formula Helps Schools Face a Challenging Year

Minneapolis, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When schools opened in the fall, teachers and parents heaved a sigh of relief. There were high hopes for the "back to (new) normal." It quickly became apparent for many schools however, that they were facing new challenges with teacher burnout and evolving student needs.

"The fact that this school year has been so unexpectedly difficult for both students and educators makes us incredibly proud to offer resources that help schools renew their climate and culture," said Peter Lai, Jostens Chief Digital Officer. "Schools that use the Jostens Renaissance Education formula find that it fundamentally and positively transforms the way faculty and students interact and perform in a school. We're pleased that our partner schools are taking advantage of this resource."

Jostens is the nation's leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets. For more than 25 years, Jostens Renaissance® has contributed to increased attendance and graduation rates, improved academic performance and behavior, higher teacher retention rates, and a boost in overall school spirit.

Jostens continual investment in Renaissance means teachers and students have multiple tools at their fingertips such as:

An uplifting and thought-provoking new Professional Learning video series for educators called The Green Room, which includes 10 episodes on relevant topics from Educational Equity to dealing with the pressure of test scores. Each episode is accompanied by a downloadable faculty discussion guide, as well as ideas for next steps to extend the impact of the topic beyond a single meeting

An online resource center called Renaissance Rx, which offers videos, discussion guides and lesson plans on topics like Educator Morale, Social Emotional Wellbeing and Tragic Events

Live regional events catered to the needs of both student leaders and educators. The high-inspiration events help all stakeholders create an action plan for their specific school's needs

Consultants who are available to work with the school on defining their mission and/or implementing Renaissance at their school

"Jostens offers incredible support to schools, specifically through Jostens Renaissance programming," said Julie Diaz, a consultant to school principals in Texas. "As a result, administrators are more easily able to meet the needs of their students and educators, making their schools a place where people thrive."

The Jostens Renaissance Education department is staffed entirely by former teachers with a strong interest in supporting schools across the country. To that end, they are offering more resources than ever before, each with a focus on maximum usefulness and ease-of-use. With more than 30 live and virtual events, a new Professional Learning video and discussion series and a deep bench of assets, schools are able to find the right fit for their needs. Renaissance resources are available to all customers as part of their partnership with the company.

"To a person, we believe in the power of Renaissance Education here at Jostens. Our strong financial position enables us to continue investing in programs, systems and equipment that allow us to deliver a superior customer experience and help fill gaps for educators facing unlimited demands," said David Huls, Jostens Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "We believe we are in a unique position in our industry to devote meaningful capital in the future to serve our customers through expanded product and service offerings and innovation. We are well positioned to partner with schools to meet the many challenges they face."

