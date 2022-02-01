The Assembly Announce Partnership with Ghostpunch Games, LLC: An Opportunity for Substantial Growth for The Lucrative Gaming Ecosystem

Victoria , Australia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Following in the footsteps of NFT giants in the gaming industry, The Assembly announced on their Discord server this week of their groundbreaking new partnership with Ghostpunch Games, LLC.
Leveraging partnerships as society teeters on the edge of mass adoption of the Metaverse
The Assembly's vision has not gone unnoticed by Ghostpunch Games, an independent, AAA game development studio based in South Florida whose team of gaming industry veterans have worked with some of the most successful companies in the industry including Sony, Atari, EA, Sega, Nickelodeon, 2K, and Infinity Ward; on franchises including Call of Duty, League of Legends, Borderlands, Mortal Kombat, Duke Nukem, Bioshock, Ratchet and Clank, Medal of Honor and more.
The Assembly confidently states "there is nobody we trust more to help us build The Assembly Metaverse."
Ghostpunch Games have already commenced working on The Assembly's final Game Design Document, which will outline every feature of the game in detail before development commences. Its expected completion is in approximately one month.
Assembling a team in the arena: A fun and lucrative way to play and earn
Currently the gaming industry is a $336 billion dollar industry, with video games still being largely centralized meaning that game developers maintain 100% of assets and activity within their game. However, Web 3 moves more towards a decentralized ecosystem where players can "play-to-earn", leveraging blockchain technology and the certification of ownership by way of NFTs.
The Assembly NFTs, once purchased, will generate in-game characters that will allow players to do just that. Players will form a team of their NFT characters to battle against other players to earn cryptocurrency and other rewards. NFTs from "Vol. 1: The Romans", can now be purchased on Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden. NFTs from "Vol. 2: The Vikings" will be available to mint in early February.
Website: https://theassembly.gg
Name: Andrew Organization: Assembly NFT Phone: 546489153
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.