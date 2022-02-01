Gravity Diagnostics Official Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals

Covington, Kentucky, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Diagnostics, greater Cincinnati's fastest-growing company in 2021 announces its official partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, 2021 AFC Champions.
Gravity Diagnostics is an innovative healthcare company that has committed itself to the community since it was founded in 2016. Gravity continues to fill a critical COVID-19 testing void and has completed close to 4 million COVID-19 tests, deployed hundreds of field operation specialists to set up drive-thru testing sites, and is launching an at-home testing company, Gravity+. Gravity+ will catapult the long-term strategic vision to empower individuals to take their health into their own hands.
While this sponsorship broadens awareness for Gravity in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, creating a company that gives back to the community and rewards employees has always been equally important to company co-founders Tony Remington, CEO and Julie Brazil, COO.
"The Gravity Way has always been about supporting our employees and making a difference in our community. A leading factor for this sponsorship stemmed from wanting to recognize our employees for their continued hard work and passion for the work we do. We believe our partnership with the Bengals does just that," said Remington.
"The Bengals have sparked so much excitement for their fans with their historic playoff wins," added Brazil. "Our Gravity team has been extremely proud to watch the Bengals fight their way to Superbowl LVI this season. We cannot wait to watch them bring that trophy back to Cincinnati!"
Emily Brucken Gravity Diagnostics
